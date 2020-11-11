Left trade unions block railway track in Bengal against Centre's new labour laws

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 06 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the law and order situation in the state. He said the state is "virtually on fire" and seemed to be fiddling politically. He said, "The State is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically, it can't be countenanced. I've sent them multiple reminders, but no effect on them is very big indication that it would take me lot of effort to say State govt is functioning constitutionally." "It is very unfortunate that their work is such that I am being forced. I hope they will understand the letter and spirit of the Constitution and come to the right path. I hope they'll give it topmost priority and not force my hands beyond a limit," he added.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law. The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."
Kerala government decided to put Kerala Police Act amendment on hold due to severe criticism. In a statement, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said that "with the announcement of the amendment, different views arose from different quarters. Concerns were expressed by those who supported LDF and those who stood for protection of democracy. In this situation, it's not intended to amend the law." Speaking on it, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said, "Kerala Chief Minister has said that amendments to Kerala State Police Act won't be implemented. The party had proposed (reconsideration) and the state government will now decide on how to go about it. How it will be handled is the business of the government not the party." Kerala Police Act aimed at stop bullying, insulting or disgracing individuals through any content and circulating the same through any communication medium.
CPI(M-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya reacted on his party winning 12 seats in Bihar elections. He said, "We were always present but this time we got more seats. Our performance was good in this alliance".
Students from Delhi University gathered at Singhu border in support of farmers who are protesting against farm laws. While speaking to ANI, one of the students said, "During the day we make posters to..