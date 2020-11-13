Sachin, Dada remember Maradona | IPL team tweets: Hand of God again | Oneindia News

Many Indian cricketers and IPL teams paid their tribute to sporting legend Maradona who passed away due to a cardiac arrest aged 60.

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and many others tweeted their condolences to the football and sporting legend.

Chennai Superkings IPL team wrote: It was the Hand of God again, this time forever.

