Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sachin, Dada remember Maradona | IPL team tweets: Hand of God again | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Sachin, Dada remember Maradona | IPL team tweets: Hand of God again | Oneindia News

Sachin, Dada remember Maradona | IPL team tweets: Hand of God again | Oneindia News

Many Indian cricketers and IPL teams paid their tribute to sporting legend Maradona who passed away due to a cardiac arrest aged 60.

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and many others tweeted their condolences to the football and sporting legend.

Chennai Superkings IPL team wrote: It was the Hand of God again, this time forever.

#Maradona #DiegoMaradona #HandOfGod


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News [Video]

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News

The Argentine soccer great, Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Maradona was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published
Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published
Juhi Chawla slams airport authorities for overcrowding | Oneindia News [Video]

Juhi Chawla slams airport authorities for overcrowding | Oneindia News

Actress and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to report a poor experience at the airpot upon landing in India amid the corona pandemic. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published