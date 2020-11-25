Global  
 

'Cyclone Nivar' is weakening gradually, says NDRF DIG

Speaking on the 'Cyclone Nivar,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Randeep Rana on November 26 stated that the landfall happened yesterday at midnight and now the cyclone is weakening gradually.

He said, "Landfall happened yesterday at midnight.

25 NDRF teams were assigned, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 4 in Puducherry and 6 in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone is weakening gradually but it has potential to cause further damage.

Precautionary measures are being taken."


