'Cyclone Nivar' is weakening gradually, says NDRF DIG
Speaking on the 'Cyclone Nivar,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Randeep Rana on November 26 stated that the landfall happened yesterday at midnight and now the cyclone is weakening gradually.
He said, "Landfall happened yesterday at midnight.
Updating about the situation of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan informed that over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu. "Cyclone Nivar may make landfall around 2 am- 3 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry," said SN Pradhan.
A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar. It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26 morning. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Nivar would worsen into a very severe cyclone. It is likely to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said that 19 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry, and 7 in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the central agencies and state administrations have agreed to pursue a 'zero casualty approach'. Watch the full video for more.
Speaking to ANI, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, Dr N Puviarasan said, "Severe cyclonic storm Nivar expected to move Northwest wards and weaken into cyclonic storm in districts of South-interior Karnataka. Fishermen are also advised not to go to sea in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and North-coastal Tamil Nadu. Chennai to have moderate rainfall till tomorrow," he added.
Chennai witnessed spell of strong winds after Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry on November 26. Water-logging was also witnessed in parts of Chennai city following overnight rainfall due to Cyclone Nivar's effect. Trees were also uprooted in many parts of the city. Chennai Corporation workers are cleaning roads near Marina Beach and Nungambakkam areas today.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. Following landfall, both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall. Puducherry received 237 mm of rainfall until 2:30 am on Thursday night. Over 1 lakh people were evacuated across the state of Tamil Nadu. Transport services remain affected in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. IMD said that even though the cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm, wind speeds could go upto 85-95 kmph, as cyclone moves northwestwards. Watch the full video for more.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next 3 hours. Puducherry continues to receive rainfall amid weather change. Water-logging was witnessed at Puducherry Railway Station due to continuous rainfall. On the other side, Tamil Nadu's Marakkanam town is also receiving light showers due to effect of Cyclone Nivar.