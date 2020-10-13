Labour concerned over lack of extra support for Tier-3 areas

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS 'Test, Trace and Isolate' system. Report by Browna.
Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is "always a stepbehind", despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor's fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can't."
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government's approach to the pandemic has been "last-minute and panicked", as she urged the prime minister to put together a "clear and understandable" plan. Report by Alibhaiz.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government's decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000. Report by Patelr.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest as he defended the government's plan to cut the foreign aid budget. Report by Patelr.
Diego Maradona’s former teammate has described the Argentina as “the very best in the history of football”.
Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he'd remember his friend for his "extraordinary love". Report by Alibhaiz.