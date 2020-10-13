Global  
 

Labour concerned over lack of extra support for Tier-3 areas

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is concerned for the lack of financial support for areas that will stay in Tier-3 restrictions.

Report by Patelr.

Anneliese Dodds Anneliese Dodds Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting' [Video]

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate [Video]

Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate

Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ system. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support [Video]

Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can’t."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Dodds: PM's approach to pandemic last-minute and panicked [Video]

Dodds: PM's approach to pandemic last-minute and panicked

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government's approach to the pandemic has been "last-minute and panicked", as she urged the prime minister to put together a "clear and understandable" plan. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay [Video]

Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government’s decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Chancellor defends decision to cut foreign aid budget [Video]

Chancellor defends decision to cut foreign aid budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest as he defended the government's plan to cut the foreign aid budget. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Millions of US Facebook users pass on US$650mil privacy jackpot

 Facebook Inc will be making payouts to only about a quarter of the six million Illinois residents eligible for the biggest consumer privacy settlement in US..
WorldNews
Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says [Video]

Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says

Diego Maradona’s former teammate has described the Argentina as “the very best in the history of football”. Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he’d remember his friend for his “extraordinary love”. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published
Shadow Chancellor criticises lack of test and trace support outside Tier 3 areas [Video]

Shadow Chancellor criticises lack of test and trace support outside Tier 3 areas

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said it is “indefensible” that support fortest, trace and isolate is only available for areas once they are classifiedas being in Tier 3. She said: “Why will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published