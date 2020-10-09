Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution: OM Birla

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
It's responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution: OM Birla

It's responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution: OM Birla

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 26 said BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution.

He said, "BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution.

On National Constitution Day we pledge to protect it.

It's the responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution and our duty to uplift every class keeping its spirit." On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Om Birla Om Birla Speaker of the Lok Sabha

Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise [Video]

Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise

Politicos expressed condolences over the demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "We are saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel ji and stand with his family in this hour of grief," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences. Congress' Salman Khurshid also remembered Ahmed Patel. "Ahmed Patel's demise is a big shock for us. He was a strong pillar of the Congress party. He was a skilled party in-charge. In a true sense, he was Congress' crisis manager," said Congress' Anand Sharma. Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published

PM Narendra Modi to address all India presiding officers conference on Thursday

 President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the presiding officers conference which will also be attended by Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah..
IndiaTimes

Constitution Day (India) Constitution Day (India) Day celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India

Watch: Prez Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India [Video]

Watch: Prez Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on November 26. The event was organised via video conferencing. On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Constitution Day 2020: History, significance of Samvidhan Divas

 It is also a mark of tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar who played an important role in the framing of the Indian Constitution.
DNA

B. R. Ambedkar B. R. Ambedkar India's first Minister of Law and Justice

Kanshi Ram death anniversary: Mayawati misses her mentor [Video]

Kanshi Ram death anniversary: Mayawati misses her mentor

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), chief Mayawati missed founder of the party and her mentor Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram was a dalit icon and ardent follower of Babasaheb Ambedkar. While addressing the media, she said, "Kanshi Ram empowered Dr. Ambedkar's approach based on his slogan 'Political power is the master key'."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India


Constituent assembly