Indiana officials say ‘stay home’ as COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations climb

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana health officials are doubling down on pleas for Hoosiers to stay at home for the holidays and cooperate with virus mitigation efforts as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to hit record highs.

In his weekly press conference... governor eric holcomb stressed the work counties and cities must do to combat the spread.he says he's been encouraged by those taking precautions to slow the spread...and is seeing the positivty rate slowly decrease.

Holcomb added numbers in hospitals continue to increase..

And there's still more to be done..until a vaccine is available.

3 "muster the strength to make sure the next few weeks and its getting colder and more travel and few months before we get to the ultimate light at the end of the tunnel we'er doing all we can""i feel blessed there is a light at the end of the tunnel but we have to get passed this burden and these high number of cases and the only way we're going to do that is by following these mitigation measures"




