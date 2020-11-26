Tiers will be kept ‘regularly under review’ says Hancock

More than 23 million people in England (around 41.5% of the population) will be living under Tier 3 measures once national lockdown ends on December 2 as the government sets out its latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn