Tiers will be kept ‘regularly under review’ says Hancock

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Tiers will be kept ‘regularly under review’ says Hancock

Tiers will be kept ‘regularly under review’ says Hancock

More than 23 million people in England (around 41.5% of the population) will be living under Tier 3 measures once national lockdown ends on December 2 as the government sets out its latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Report by Patelr.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448

The Government said a further 205 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 58,448. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 12,330lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,629,657.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas [Video]

Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says shops will be allowed to stay open for longer before Christmas in a bid to revive the high street following the second Covid lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
PM 'understands frustrations over new Covid tiers' [Video]

PM 'understands frustrations over new Covid tiers'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths. He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

U.S. had more COVID cases this month than most countries had all year

 The United States reported more than 4 million coronavirus cases in November alone.
CBS News
US fears explosion in Covid cases after busy Thanksgiving holiday [Video]

US fears explosion in Covid cases after busy Thanksgiving holiday

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:40Published

Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home [Video]

Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home

Pakistan's loneliest elephant is being relocated to a new sanctuary in Cambodia after popstar Cher campaigned for him to be rescued. The elephant, named Kaavan, has spent 35 years in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad without proper socialisation and has been on his own since his partner died in 2012 Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
PM needs to ensure exams are fair for students, Labour says [Video]

PM needs to ensure exams are fair for students, Labour says

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday [Video]

No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday. Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Swathes of England to face toughest Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Swathes of England to face toughest Tier 3 restrictions

Matt Hancock announces new Covid Tiers, which will be introduced following theend of England's second national lockdown on December 2. The Health Secretarysaid the lockdown has “successfully turned..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published