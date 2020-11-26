Tiers will be kept ‘regularly under review’ says Hancock
Tiers will be kept ‘regularly under review’ says Hancock
More than 23 million people in England (around 41.5% of the population) will be living under Tier 3 measures once national lockdown ends on December 2 as the government sets out its latest Covid-19 restrictions.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government said a further 205 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 58,448. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 12,330lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,629,657.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says shops will be allowed to stay open for longer before Christmas in a bid to revive the high street following the second Covid lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths. He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday. Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites.