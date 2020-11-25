Retailers adjusting to COVID-19 guidelines for Black Friday

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

Can new for you on daybreak.

Tomorrow is black friday ?

"*?*- the biggest shopping day in the u?

"*s.

In previous years... many retailers have opened their doors on thanksgiving day so customers can have a head start on their shopping.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins checked in with one major retailer in rochester to see how they're adapting to the guidelines this year.

Madelyne./// brooke.

Jcpenney is one of those stores that used to open at 2 in the afternoon on thanksgiving day!

Behind me here is video from that time last year ?

"*?

"* the line was wrapped around the corner at apache mall.

This year though... it's going to look totally different.

To follow cdc guidelines and help slow the spread of covid?

"*19... may stores have opted out from doing the traditional black friday deals ?

"*?

"* which usu attracts large crowds of people either on thanksgiving day or in the early morning hours on friday.

Instead... stores have shifted their sales and offering them longer than just one day and even starting days ahead of blawith e general manger at jcpenney in rochester, mark turany, and he tells me not only are the employees happy to have the holiday off this year... but he's hearing the customers are appreciative they're "they were very happy to be able to get those deals and savings and get in early and beat the big crowd.

So we're seeing a lot of it early.

Since last friday, we've seen a quite of bit of traffic pick up in the store and shopping, which has been great.

So breaking that add early has been very beneficial for safety and to spread out that shopper to make sure they stay so they will still be opening early tomorrow morning... but they have guidelines in place to avoid large crowds from coming in thank you madelyne.

75 percent of all retailers are offering discounts ?

"(before