How will Indian economy fare in Q2? SBI chairman's GDP prediction #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, State Bank of India, spoke on the state of the economy at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He said that following 'unlock' in various parts of the country, demand revival occurred and 'kick-started' the economy.

He added that he expects GDP contraction in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year to be significantly lesser than Q1.

