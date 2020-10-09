How will Indian economy fare in Q2? SBI chairman's GDP prediction #HTLS2020

MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) with SBI and India International Exchange, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "Three agreements were signed coinciding with the summit -- one was between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and State Bank of India, second between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and India International Stock Exchange and third between Luxinnovation and Invest India." "MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with SBI and India International Exchange. Agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed. Very good prospects of India and Luxembourg on financial collaboration," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about various schemes. She said, "Under the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme, a total amount of Rs 2.05 lakh crore sanctioned to about 61 lakh borrowers, out of which Rs 1.52 lakh crore was disbursed." "Rs 7,227 crores have been disbursed under the Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs," she added. "SBI Utsav cards being distributed, under the festival advance scheme announced on October 12. 11 states sanctioned Rs 3,621 crores as an interest-free loans towards capital expenditure," FM further stated.
As the Indian economy continues to contract amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, The international Monetary's prediction for India doesn't look promising. According to the International Monetary Fund, India..