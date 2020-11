Motorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar hits eastern India Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:48s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:48s - Published Motorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar hits eastern India Motorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar makes landfall in eastern India's Chennai. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like