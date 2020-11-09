Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:36s - Published
'2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020

'2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party commented on the party's prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year.

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Singh said that while a simple majority was certain, even a two-third majority couldn't be ruled out for the BJP.

Commenting on the recent Bihar poll result, the Union minister said that the re-election of the NDA government was a major stamp of approval for its record of good governance.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Strike impacts normal life in Kerala, West Bengal; banking operations hit

 A nationwide strike by trade unions in protest against the BJP-led Centre's economic policies on Thursday hit normal life in Kerala, parts of West Bengal, Assam..
IndiaTimes

6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72% of 44,489 fresh Covid-19 cases: Health ministry

 The Union health ministry on Thursday said 60.72 per cent of the 44,489 fresh Covid-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours have been contributed by six states..
IndiaTimes
Left trade unions block railway track in Bengal against Centre's new labour laws [Video]

Left trade unions block railway track in Bengal against Centre's new labour laws

The members of Left trade union blocked railway track at Belgharia station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. They are protesting against Centre's new labour and farm laws on November 26. A demonstration was also held in Kolkata during a nationwide strike today. On the other side, Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observed nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

'No guarantee...': On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020 [Video]

'No guarantee...': On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, commented on the border tension with China, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. While issuing an assurance that the Narendra Modi administration would not allow any violation of India's territorial integrity, Singh said that talks with China on multiple levels were underway, but there was no guarantee about the outcome. He hailed the bravery of Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control, and said that security forces had been given a free hand to drive the Chinese army back in case of aggression. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:33Published

All India Trinamool Congress All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India

Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC victory in polls from jail: Mamata

 Calling the BJP "garbage of lies" and "biggest curse of the nation", West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the saffron party to arrest..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

FIR filed against Lalu Prasad over his alleged phone call to BJP MLA [Video]

FIR filed against Lalu Prasad over his alleged phone call to BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan Kumar Paswan on November 26 handed over transcript of alleged phone call he received from jailed Lalu Yadav, to police. RJD chief allegedly asked him to not to vote in the election for State assembly Speaker's post. "We decided to lodge an FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on his telephonic conversation with me, where he tried to tempt me and asked me to be absent from Bihar Assembly. This is how these people are playing with democracy," said MLA Paswan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

West Bengal Legislative Assembly West Bengal Legislative Assembly Unicameral legislature of the Indian state of West Bengal

WB Assembly polls 2021: AIMIM Chief Owaisi proposes pre-poll pact to Mamata Banerjee's TMC

 After winning five seats in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, US-educated lawyer and four-term MP from Hyderabad, Owaisi has announced his party..
DNA
Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya [Video]

Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year. Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections. I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances

'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Singh said that the possibility of another 26/11-like attack is virtually impossible, given the changes in national security ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. He said that India has proof of Pakistan's role in not just 26/11, but also the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:21Published
Watch: RJD MLAs create ruckus in Bihar Assembly ahead of Speaker's election [Video]

Watch: RJD MLAs create ruckus in Bihar Assembly ahead of Speaker's election

Ahead of the voting for the post of Speaker post, RJD MLAs created ruckus in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on November 25. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav showed rulebook to pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. During the ruckus, pro-tem Speaker Manjhi said, "Those who are from other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but no problem in their presence." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary were present in the Assembly. The NDA has unanimously declared BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha's name as the candidate while Mahagathbandhan has declared RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary as its candidate for the Speaker post. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha elected as the Speaker of Bihar Assembly. The winter session of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is underway until November 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Sushil Modi releases audio of Lalu ‘luring’ Bihar BJP MLA

 Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday released an alleged audio clip of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad asking BJP’s MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan..
IndiaTimes
2511 Bihar Speaker [Video]

2511 Bihar Speaker

2511 Bihar Speaker

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘Love & jihad don't go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP [Video]

‘Love & jihad don't go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP

Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan has spoken on the ‘Love-Jihad’ law that has been proposed by some BJP ruled states. ‘Love is personal. Love and jihad can't go hand in hand. Who I..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
Chhath Puja 2020: Devotees offer prayers at West Bengal ghats [Video]

Chhath Puja 2020: Devotees offer prayers at West Bengal ghats

The four-day long 'Chhath Puja' concluded on November 21. To celebrate the festival, devotees gathered at ghats in WB's Asansol. They offered prayers and performed 'Chhath Puja' rituals. On the last..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
'Will win elections with majority of over 200 seats in WB': Babul Supriyo [Video]

'Will win elections with majority of over 200 seats in WB': Babul Supriyo

As assembly polls in West Bengal near, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo expressed confidence over party's chances to win in the state. "The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published