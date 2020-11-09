'2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020

The members of Left trade union blocked railway track at Belgharia station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. They are protesting against Centre's new labour and farm laws on November 26. A demonstration was also held in Kolkata during a nationwide strike today. On the other side, Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observed nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre.
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, commented on the border tension with China, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. While issuing an assurance that the Narendra Modi administration would not allow any violation of India's territorial integrity, Singh said that talks with China on multiple levels were underway, but there was no guarantee about the outcome. He hailed the bravery of Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control, and said that security forces had been given a free hand to drive the Chinese army back in case of aggression. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:33Published
BJP MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan Kumar Paswan on November 26 handed over transcript of alleged phone call he received from jailed Lalu Yadav, to police. RJD chief allegedly asked him to not to vote in the election for State assembly Speaker's post. "We decided to lodge an FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on his telephonic conversation with me, where he tried to tempt me and asked me to be absent from Bihar Assembly. This is how these people are playing with democracy," said MLA Paswan.
BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year. Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections. I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Singh said that the possibility of another 26/11-like attack is virtually impossible, given the changes in national security ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. He said that India has proof of Pakistan's role in not just 26/11, but also the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:21Published
Ahead of the voting for the post of Speaker post, RJD MLAs created ruckus in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on November 25. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav showed rulebook to pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. During the ruckus, pro-tem Speaker Manjhi said, "Those who are from other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but no problem in their presence." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary were present in the Assembly. The NDA has unanimously declared BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha's name as the candidate while Mahagathbandhan has declared RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary as its candidate for the Speaker post. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha elected as the Speaker of Bihar Assembly. The winter session of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is underway until November 27.
As assembly polls in West Bengal near, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo expressed confidence over party's chances to win in the state. "The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi..