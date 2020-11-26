6pm SCOTUS Churches 11262020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

If the Kentucky Governor does take the case involving Religious Private schools to the U.S. Supreme Court, he may have a difficult time winning if a recent ruling by the high court is any indication.

late last night.... the supreme court moved to block new york's covid-imposed limits on religious services.

By a vote of five to four, the high court granted requests by the catholic diocese and synagogues in new york to lift the state's attendance limits.

The court ruled governor andrew cuomo's orders violated the religious groups' first amendment rights to freedom of worship.

Governor cuomo responded to the ruling... saying the decision isn't final since it sends the case back to the second circuit appeals court.

He also calls the decision quote: "moot" sinc the order was lifted last week.

The supreme court's ruling is a change in direction from its earlier decisions which went against churches in california and nevada.

In those cases, the court allowed the states' governors to restrict attendance at religious services because of the pandemic.