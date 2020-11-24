GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of November 26, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 1,777 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 17 fewer than Wednesday with 154 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 95% of state hospitals reporting.

Wednesday's seven-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 11.13%.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.