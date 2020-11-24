GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of November 26, 2020
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of November 26, 2020
The latest hospital data shows 1,777 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 17 fewer than Wednesday with 154 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 95% of state hospitals reporting.
Wednesday's seven-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 11.13%.
LESS THAN YOU WANT TO KNOW.CHECKING CORONAVIRUS CASENUMBERS, OUR STATE REPORTED MORETHAN 6,000 NEW CASES TODAY.NEAR RECORD HIGH.SO FAR MORE THAN 2,500 PEOPLEHAVE DIED FROM THE VIRUS.ANOTHER IMPORTANT ONE WE'REKEEPING AN EYE ON, THE NUMBER OFHOSPITAL BEDS BECAUSE OF THEVIRUS.
