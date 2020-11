Boston mayor participates in outdoor Pine Street Inn Thanksgiving



Organizers said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Pine Street Inn Thanksgiving Dinner was less festive than normal, but it still included all the trimmings. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:26 Published 4 hours ago

Thanksgiving Tradition: San Francisco's Glide Memorial prepares to serve annual Thanksgiving meal to those in need



San Francisco's Glide Memorial prepares to serve annual Thanksgiving meal to those in need Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:26 Published 11 hours ago