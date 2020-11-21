The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives | Aur Batao | Netflix

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan on their Netflix release, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.