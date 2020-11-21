The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives | Aur Batao | Netflix
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 18:38s - Published
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan on their Netflix release, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.
