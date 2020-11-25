Global  
 

Cardi B Exposes Wiz Khalifa’s DM & Accuses Him Of Instigating A Nicki Minaj Feud

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa for Pitting Her and Nicki Minaj "Against Each Other" Over Grammys Drama

Fresh off her history-making American Music Awards win, Cardi B is not letting anyone bring her down....
E! Online - Published Also reported by •HipHopDX



Cardi B slams Wiz Khalifa for 'pitting her against' Nicki Minaj [Video]

Cardi B has blasted Wiz Khalifa for "pitting her against" her one-time enemy Nicki Minaj.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa Over Nicki Minaj Comparison Retweet [Video]

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:38Published