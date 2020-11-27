Vegas preschoolers share what they are thankful for on Thanksgiving
A few local youngsters from the Little Learners preschool at Valley View Recreation Center shared what they are thankful for on this Thanksgiving.
THANKFUL FOR THIS YEAR."I'M THANKFUL FOR CHRISTMAS.""FOR MY MOMMY AND DADDY ANDSTEP-DAD." "MY DAD!" "MYBACKPACK." "YOUR BACKPACK?""YEAH." "YOU LIKE IT?" "YEAH.""WHAT COLOR IS IT?" "ORANGE.IT'S OVER THERE, SOMEWHERE."NOW THE SCHOOL SAYS A LOT OFTHE KIDS SAID THEY WERETHANKFUL FOR THEIRMOMS AND DADS.