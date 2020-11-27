Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shirdi pilgrims go missing, organtrafficking fears | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Shirdi pilgrims go missing, organtrafficking fears | Oneindia News

Shirdi pilgrims go missing, organtrafficking fears | Oneindia News

An alarming trend of people going missing from the pilgrimage town of Shirdi has prompted the Bombay High Court to order the police to order the police to get to work and solve these cases.

At least 279 persons visiting Shirdi have gone missing since 2017.

This has sparked fears of trafficking.

#Shirdi #MissingPersons #ShirdiSai


You Might Like