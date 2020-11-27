Shirdi pilgrims go missing, organtrafficking fears | Oneindia News

An alarming trend of people going missing from the pilgrimage town of Shirdi has prompted the Bombay High Court to order the police to order the police to get to work and solve these cases.

At least 279 persons visiting Shirdi have gone missing since 2017.

This has sparked fears of trafficking.

