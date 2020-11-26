Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona
Napoli pay tribute to Diego Maradona at his former home ground.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

S.S.C. Napoli S.S.C. Napoli Italian association football club based in Naples

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka [Video]

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Napoli v HNK Rijeka: Hosts pay tribute to Maradona at Stadio San Paolo

 Napoli paid tribute to legendary former player Diego Maradona before their Europa League match against HNK Rijeka on Thursday.
BBC News
Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona [Video]

Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona

Before the Argentine arrived, Napoli had never won Serie A. After he left, they never won it again. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:55Published

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery [Video]

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:00Published
Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona [Video]

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona

Argentines line the streets of Buenos Aires to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona [Video]

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25. Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Napoli players wear Maradona shirt [Video]

Napoli players wear Maradona shirt

Napoli players and manager Gennaro Gattuso wore shirts in memory of Diego Maradona before their Europa League match against Rijeka.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Napoli fans' tribute to Maradona [Video]

Napoli fans' tribute to Maradona

Napoli fans chanted Diego Maradona's name and lit up flares around the San Paolo stadium to pay tribute to their late club icon ahead of their side's Europa League encounter against Rijeka on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Naples died with Maradona, Napoli fans say after death of Argentina soccer legend [Video]

Naples died with Maradona, Napoli fans say after death of Argentina soccer legend

Fans in Naples mourn Maradona

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:40Published