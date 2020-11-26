Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.
Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25. Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.