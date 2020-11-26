Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona

Napoli pay tribute to Diego Maradona at his former home ground.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25. Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona Argentines line the streets of Buenos Aires to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona.

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires.

Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona Before the Argentine arrived, Napoli had never won Serie A. After he left, they never won it again. View on euronews

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.