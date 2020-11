Shard's Christmas lights salute NHS and key workers



London’s The Shard was lit up in honour of the NHS and key workers who havebeen on the front line during the pandemic – with the annual Christmas switch-on done by three healthcare staff. Medical workers from Guy’s and St Thomas’NHS Foundation Trust were invited to switch on the display, which saw all 20storeys of the building lit up with more than 575 LED lights and fixtures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published now