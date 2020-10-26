Global  
 

Police reject Mehbooba Mufti's 'detained' claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody

Police reject Mehbooba Mufti's 'detained' claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija on Friday claimed that they had been detained at their residence to prevent them from visiting the house of arrested party leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra in Pulwama in South Kashmir.

Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

