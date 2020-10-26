Police reject Mehbooba Mufti's 'detained' claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija on Friday claimed that they had been detained at their residence to prevent them from visiting the house of arrested party leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra in Pulwama in South Kashmir.
Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.
BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 27 said that she has been "illegally detained yet again". She took to her Twitter handle and alleged that her daughter Iltija also has been placed under house arrest. Heavy security deployed at her residence in Srinagar. "JandK administration has refused to allow me to visit party leader Waheed-Ur-Rehman's family in Pulwama", she claimed. Mufti was released on October 14 after being in detention from August 05 last year following the abrogation of Article 370.
Mortal remains of Rifleman Sukhbir Singh brought to his native village Khawaspur in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on November 28. He lost his life in action in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on November 27. Locals and family members gathered to pay last respects to the slain solider.
Voting is underway in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of District Development Councils (DDC) election. J&K goes to polls first time after the abrogation of Article 370. People were seen outside Shamasabad polling station in Budgam. 43 out of 280 constituencies in the Union Territory are going to polls. The contest is among the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the BJP & the Apni Party. As many as 1,475 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the polls. Elections for District Development Councils are being held in eight phases. It will conclude on Dec 19 and counting of votes will be held on December 22. Watch the full video for more.
Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 39.69 % voter turnout recorded in the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections till 1 pm and the highest 59% voting recorded in Samba. Polling in of the DDC election is underway. People are flocking to the nearest polling stations to cast their votes. Women are also participating in large number. The administration is also taking care of COVID-19 SOPs. 43 constituencies are undergoing polls - 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Elections will conclude on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.