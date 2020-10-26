Global  
 

COVID-19 infections in Germany surpass one million

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
The number of COVID-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

Emer McCarthy reports.


Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,964: Robert Koch Institute

 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,964 to 902,528, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on..
