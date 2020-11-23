Prof Peter Johnson explains how the Galleri blood test works

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "it is true that it's going to be tough for a while", when asked if he could be "honest" about areas moving down tiers in the next few weeks. It comes after more than 55 million people in England will be placed into Tier 2 and Tier 3 measures when the second national lockdown ends on December 2. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England, particularly those in areas of low infection. Report by Patelr.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that some areas in England could "de-escalate" from their current tier before Christmas, following a "meaningful review" on December 16. Report by Patelr.