Vegas Strip and Fremont not packed with crowds for holidays

Las Vegas is usually a popular destination for holiday travel but this Thanksgiving, it was a bit different.

The strip had some people walking around during the day time, but very few.

THE STRIP HAD SOME PEOPLE WALKING AROUND DURING THE DAY TIME -- BUT VERY FEW. THE SAME CAN BE SAID FOR FREMONT. AS YOU CAN SEE -- BOTH WERE NOT PACKED WITH CROWDS IN THE AFTERNOON. CORONAVIRUS IS SPREADING SO FAST IN NEVADA THAT ONE PERSON




