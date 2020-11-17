‘Want to see electric trucks on highways’: Gadkari on govt ‘s EV plan #HTLS2020

As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now trying to confuse farmers. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that all the reforms introduced by the Modi government are in the best interest of the farmers and will ensure they get more money for their produce. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on infrastructure projects, the current state of MSMEs, the Covid challenge and the way ahead for the country. Gadkari said that while initially there was some hiccup, at present there is no impact of Covid on construction activities across the country. Gadkari also spoke on his government’s ambitions in the field of electric mobility. The Union Minister also recounted his journey of recovering from Covid and urged people to follow all preventive measures. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 36:22Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court's decision over BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office is a legal matter. "This is a legal matter of BMC. All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai 'PoK'. Do parties which are excited over Court order agree with this? Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?" Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Nov 27 that people like Kangana Ranaut are trying to turn Courts arena into a political rivalry. "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here and calls our Mumbai 'PoK' such 'do takke ke log' want to turn Court's arena into a political rivalry, it's wrong," said Kishori Pednekar. Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.
Thousands of farmers are heading towards Delhi to protest against recently enacted farm laws. Bharatiya Kisan Union, Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said farmers want to discuss their issues with the government. "We want the government to discuss issues, address our concerns and prepare a draft for required legislation. We are staying at Meerut toll plaza tonight and will leave for Delhi tomorrow morning," said Rakesh Tikait.
As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers, we welcome it, however, there are drawbacks in the new farm laws. "Nearly 25,000 farmers had sent proposal to the PM. The laws have been made for traders saying they'll eventually benefit farmers," he added.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published