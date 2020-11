Dolly Parton Shares Her Holiday Tradition Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Dolly Parton Shares Her Holiday Tradition While speaking with ET Canada's Roz Weston about her new album 'A Holly Dolly Christmas', the queen of country Dolly Parton shares her holiday traditions, including cooking her late-mother's favourite dishes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nick Carter Shares His Holiday Tradition



While chatting with Sangita Patel about his support for the Cure 4 Kids Foundation, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter shares that his family goes all out on decorating as their holiday tradition. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 00:44 Published 54 minutes ago TRENDING: Dolly Jolly Christmas



Singer, songwriter Dolly Parton shares that she will be in a Christmas movie this holiday season. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:26 Published on September 30, 2020