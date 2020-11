Jeff Dunham On His "Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special" On Comedy Central Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 10:34s - Published 4 minutes ago Jeff Dunham On His "Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special" On Comedy Central The comedian joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down to discuss his new Comedy Central special, how he got started as a ventriloquist and his memories from doing The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Three of the biggest talking points from the 'South Park' pandemic special



In true "South Park" fashion, the show's 24th season opener did not shy away from controversy. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:13 Published on October 2, 2020