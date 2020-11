Argentina 's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires .

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona Argentines line the streets of Buenos Aires to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona.

‘The greatest’: Thousands of Argentinians say goodbye to Maradona Fans queue in Buenos Aires to pay their last respects to Diego Maradona, a national icon who died on Wednesday.

Soccer legend Diego Maradona did not have to die because he's the victim of "criminal idiocy" ... so claims his lawyer. Attorney Matias Morla says it took..

The Tunisian referee from England's infamous defeat by Argentina at the 1986 World Cup says he is "proud and honoured" to have helped Diego Maradona score the..

'Hopefully we can move on,' say Argentine fans in La Boca after Maradona's death Argentines reflect on the funeral of their hero, Diego Maradona.

Meeting Maradona was like meeting the Pope, says Klopp Liverpool's Juergen Klopp comments on Diego Maradona, the UK government's COVID-19 restrictions and his team's upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Argentine funeral worker took photos next to the open casket of football legend Diego Maradona.