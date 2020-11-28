Land Swap Benefits Huntsville and The National Guard

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

New at ten -- some changes are coming to john hunt park.

The city is in the process of acquiring some land that is currently owned by the alabama national guard - and swapping it for some of its own.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live in south huntsville.

He learned what the city plans to do with the property and how quickly things could move.

The huntsville city council agreed to what amounts to a land swap between the city and the national guard.

That means by this time next year -- this site will look very different.

If you've driven along south memorial parkway recently -- you may have noticed some construction south of the marine corps reserve training center.

City administrator john hamilton says that's connected to the alabama national guard building just off the road.

John hamilton, huntsville city administrator over the years as they've looked at what the future might be, and this is long-term capital planning on their part, they really needed to get out of the little armory building that's there on south parkway and get to a site that would be larger, allow them to build more substantial facilities and consolidate some units.

The national guard agreed to give the city this land and the building.

In exchange -- they will be given land donated to the city years ago in chase industrial park off of winchester road.

Hamilton says the move will offer some economic boost to that part of town.

John hamilton, huntsville city administrator most of the unit, they come in on the weekend almost every month and two-week training periods during the summer, things like that.

Those people go eat lunch somewhere.

They go eat breakfast and dinner somewhere.

So, it's almost similar to the impact that a tourist activity would have, you know, when that unit comes in for the weekend.

A 2018 economic impact study of the military in alabama states that as of fiscal year 2016 -- "for every $100 invested by the department of defense in the huntsville area, an additional $60 of income is produced for others within the area."

As for the current national guard location -- that will be rennovated by the city -- as a new drive -- named for former mayor steve hetttinger -- is built.

Will robinson-smith once this drive is complete, hamilton says it will act as a new and vibrant gateway to john hunt park offering people a new way to enter and experience the facility.

And as for this building here, once renovations are complete, hamilton says it will include more than just office space.

John hamilton, huntsville city administrator we've been looking at some programs, specifically for things related to fitness and stuff for senior citizens.

That's one of the programs and partnerships that the senior center would likely be able to use some space each day.

He says it will act similarly to other community centers.

But most importantly -- hamilton says the change will open up the park to more people.

John hamilton, huntsville city administrator i think any time you open up more connections to the road network, and offer an attractive front door, it just makes it more accessible.

People are now more conscious of being there, it's easier to get into.

It's easier to get in and find the venues.

Hamilton says the city expects to close on the deal within the next 60 days.

Renovations should begin in the first half of 2021 -- so they're about a year or so away from being able to have people start using it.

The army national guard has already vacated the building.

Their people are at other local installations.

Hamilton says it will be a few years before their new post is ready since they still have to build