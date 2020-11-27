Global  
 

COVID-19 cases Surpass 13 Million

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Germany prepares to roll out vaccines soon, as cases hit 1 million

Hulking gray boxes are rolling off the production line at a factory in Tuttlingen, ready to be...
Mid-Day - Published

Coronavirus updates: US reports 1 million cases in less than a week; Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order

It took less than a week for the US to record a million more cases of COVID-19. Los Angeles County...
USATODAY.com - Published

U.S. surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases as holiday season begins

The U.S. saw more than 205,000 new coronavirus infections and 1,400 deaths Friday as the number of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRBusiness Insider



U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million [Video]

The United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases. These cases representing around 4% of the country’s total population, according to HuffPost. The milestone means that the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Germany passes one million COVID-19 cases as Europe eases restrictions [Video]

Germany will extend its restrictions until early January, Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday evening.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:51Published
COVID-19 infections in Germany surpass one million [Video]

The number of COVID-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published