The Doll Squad movie (1973) - Francine York, Michael Ansara, John Carter, Anthony Eisley, Leigh Christian, Tura Satana

Duration: 03:22s
The Doll Squad movie (1973) - Trailer HD- Plot synopsis: A squad of beautiful government agents tries to catch saboteurs.

CIA operative Connolly (Anthony Eisley) assigns Sabrina (Francine York), the leader of a group of five shapely female operatives individually selected by a computer.

Code named the Doll Squad, they thwart the efforts of a madman who formerly worked alongside Sabrina as a fellow CIA agent who has become an entrepreneur to overthrow world governments.

His plan is to release rats infected with bubonic plague.

Director: Ted V.

Mikels Writers: Jack Richesin, Pam Eddy, Ted V.

Mikels Stars: Francine York, Michael Ansara, John Carter, Anthony Eisley, Leigh Christian,Tura Satana


