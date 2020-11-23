Jose: Chelsea know we can win

Global  
 

Jose Mourinho says Frank Lampard will know Tottenham are capable of beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their huge Premier League clash on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.


