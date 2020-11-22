Global  
 

WHERE THE HEART IS movie trailer HD aka Winter - Plot synopsis: After Arnold Tali returns from war-torn Europe to his father’s home farm in Estonia, a passionate love triangle blows up between the young people of Paunvere.

"Where the Heart Is" is based on the stories of Estonian writer Oskar Luts.

It is the year 1942.

After the Reds retreat, the German regime has taken over Estonia.

Despite the change of power, human nature remains the same - they love, party, quarrel, and reconcile.

Our romantic comedy starts with the return of Arno Tali's son, Arnold.

This blows up a passionate love triangle between the young people of Paunver Director: Ergo Kuld Writers: Martin Algus, Oskar Luts Stars: Franz Malmsten, Henessi Schmidt,Karl Robert Saaremäe, Riina Hein, Margus Lepa, Saara Nüganen, Märt Koik, Rein Aedma, Tõnu Alveus, Riina Hein Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Country: Estonia


