Amazon Cancels 'Utopia'

The American version of Gillian Flynn’s conspiracy theory thriller 'Utopia' has been cancelled by Amazon.

Gizmodo reports the series received a fairly poor reception all around.

The news comes via the Hollywood Reporter, noting that this is the end of a journey for the series that began in 2014.

HBO initially picked up the show, however they later passed.

David Fincher was eyed to direct but he left the project.

The series is about a global conspiracy surrounding a horrible pandemic.

To many Tv viewers it felt too close to home.