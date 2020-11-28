Global
Sarah Fuller makes history at Vanderbilt
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Sarah Fuller makes history at Vanderbilt
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
4 minutes ago
Fuller becomes first female kicker to play in Power 5 conference game.
Ad-lib sports
