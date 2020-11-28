Global  
 

Sarah Fuller makes history at Vanderbilt

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Sarah Fuller makes history at Vanderbilt
Fuller becomes first female kicker to play in Power 5 conference game.

