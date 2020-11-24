SUNDAY SPORTS 112920

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

- despite all the uncertainty of- 20-20 due to the ongoing global- pandemic, rivalry week in the - state of mississippi went on as- normal.

- this year's battle between- mississippi state and ole miss- featured two new head coaches..- who are no- strangers to the college- football scene... going head-to- head for the first time.- head coach lane kiffin and- rebels hosted head coach mike - leach - and the bulldogs in oxford for- the 20-20 egg bowl and the- fight for the magnolia state.

- 1.

First quarter... ole miss- strikes first... with this- 48-yard bomb- from quarterback matt corral to- receiver- dontario drummond for the score- rebels take the - early lead, 7 - nothing.- 2.

Later in the first...- quarterback will rogers - conencts with ocean springs hig- school alum...receiver- austin williams..

However - defensive back tylan knight - forces williams to fumble and - its scooped and returned 84 - yards by defensive back deane - leonard.

Ole miss takes - over at the bulldogs 16.- 3.

Ensuing possession... fourth- and goal... running - back snoop conner slips through- mississippi - state's d-line for the 1-yard - touchdown run.

Ole miss up, 14 - zip.- 4.

Second quarter... state deep- in rebels territory...- receiver malik heath with the - leaping grab of the 6-yard- touchdown pass from rogers... - the bulldogs' first trip to the- endzone of the game.

Ole miss - still on top, 14 - 7.

- 5.

Later in the second... corra- showing off his rocket of an ar- once again... airing it out 60- yards to receiver braylon - sanders who cruises to the- endzone, finishing off the- 81-yard scoring play.

Ole miss- extends its lead, 21 - 7.

- 6.

Seconds left before half...- rogers... despite pressure... - tosses it up to heath for the - 11-yard touchdown..

- heath getting his second- touchdown of the night.

Ole - miss holds the lead at half, 21- - 14.

- 7.

Fourth quarter... rogers to- williams... this- time williams secures the ball- across the goal line for the 7-- yard touchdown.

Ole miss only u- by 3 now, 24 - 21.- 8.

Later in the fourth... - running back jerrion ealy gets- the - handoff grom corral... ealy,- with a big shove from his - o-line..- pushes through to the endzone - for the 8-yard score.

Rebels up- 31 - 21.- 9.

5 seconds left to go in the- game... state looking to tie it- up and send it into over time..- rogers looks for receiver and - d'iberville alum jaden walley o- this 36-yard hail mary to the - endzone... the pass is broken u- though by defensive back- a.j.

Finley and ole miss hangs- on and gets its first egg bowl- since 2017 with the final score- of 31-24.

- - elsewhere in the s-e-c on - saturday, history was - made as s-e-c champion goal - - - - keeper sarah fuller took the- field as vanderbilt's kicker- against missouri, - becoming the first woman to pla- in a power 5 football game.

- fuller tried out for the- position after several commodor- specialists had to go into- quarantine due to covid testing- this week.- after no kicking opportunities- arose for vanderbilt in the - first half, fuller kicked off - for the commodores to open the- second half of the game.- missouri's defensive back - mason pack dove on top of the - ball on the 35 yard line, makin- it a 30 yard kickoff.

- - there have been plenty of - rescheduled games and last- minute player substitutions thi- n-f-l season due to covid-19, - however, perhaps one of the - craziest covid-related- situations happened to the- broncos this weekend.

- saturday evening... news broke- that denver's - starting quarterback drew lock- and the team's two- back up quarterbacks were deeme- ineligible to play- against the saints, because of- n-f-l covid contact tracing - protocol.

Instead of forfeiting- the broncos started - rookie practice squad receiver- kendall hinton at quarterback.- the last time hinton even - attempted a pass, was as a- wake forest quarterback in 2018- against clemson.- the saints are also playing - with a back-up quarterback in - taysom hill who will be the - saints signal caller for the- second straight game after- quarterback drew brees- suffered multiple fractured rib- and a punctured - lung in the week ten match-up - versus san francisco.

- 1.

Second quarter... after- exchanging punts for the- entirety of the first quarter..- quarterback taysom hill... in - only his second start as q-b- for new orleans... finds the- endzone with this one-yard- touchdown run, putting the firs- points of the game on the board- saints lead, 7 - nothing.

- 2.

Later in the second... - running back phillip lindsay- getting - the direct snap... and the ball- is dropped... in comes- linebacker kwon - alexander who picks it up and - runs the ball back to denver's- 13 yard line.

Saints offense- gets back on the field.

- 3.

5 plays later... saints cash- in on the turnover with this- two-- yard touchdown run from hill...- the only saints player to find- the endzone so far.

New orleans- lead, 14 - zero.- 4.

Time ticking down in the - second... broncos still - looking for their first points- of the game... however- its not going to happen in the- first half as hinton is - intercepted by corner back- janoris jenkins who returns it- 14-yards to denver's 41.

The- turnover leads to a 40-yard - field - goal by kicker will lutz to - extend the saints' lead, 17 - - nothing.- 5.

Third quarter.... broncos- finally get on the board- with a career long 58-yard fiel- goal by kicker brandon- mcmanus... denver down by just- - - two touchdowns... 17- 3.- 6.

Later in the third... hill - dumps it off to running back- latavius murray... who tears 36- yards down field for the score.- saints go up, 24 -3.- 7.

Fourth quarter... murray get- the ball again and- trots into the endzone again, - getting the 7-yard t-d.

Saints- get the win with the final scor- of, 31 - 3.

- murray finished the afternoon a- the saints lead rusher with 124- yards and 2 touchdowns.

... wxxv the play of the day what size of the play are very familiar to those down here on the coast avalon and current mississippi statewide with regina wally in his first call only begin the with the most receiving yards in the game in ms program history hundred and 76 receiving yards- yard, one-handed grab for a big- bulldog first down late in the- game.
- walley also became the first- freshman in program history - to have back-to-back 100 yard - receiving games.- i mean, there's no denying- walley is a beast and it- obviously runs in - the family... justin walley.

- walley also became the first- freshman in program history - to have back-to-back 100 yard - receiving games.- i mean, there's no denying- walley is a beast and it- obviously runs in - the family... justin walley.

