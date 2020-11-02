Max Sunday Sports

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

Up in indianapolis -- its the titans and the colts..right of the bat derrick henry is causing problems -- no one can stop him on this one and tennessee is on the board first.

The colts wouldn't stay down long -- philip rivers finds trey burton and nothing is getting the ball out of his hands -- we're all tied at seven.

Still in the first quarter -- ryan tannehill drops back and finds a streaking aj brown -- he turns on the jets and then he's home free -- 69 yards on the score..able to jog it in the last 20 or so .

The colts would answer back as jacoby brisset comes in for a quaterback keeper and pushes his way across the goaline to tie things up at 14..

From there the titans would take over -- knocking at the door, you guessed it, its derrick henry..fighting his way in for his second score in as many quarters..but the big man wasn't done yet..henry would rumble in for his third score of the first half -- he finish the game with 178 yards and three touchdowns as the titans take this one 45 to 26..and stand alone atop the a-f-c south... derrick henry had a good day today and his alma matter had solid one yesterday..the crimson tide came out on top in the 85th iron bowl saturday -- as alabama defeated auburn 42 to 13..

Mac jones threw for five touchdowns in the win john metchie and devonta smith each hauling in two...for reference -- joe namath threw five total touchdowns during alabamas 1964 championship season.

Auburn head coach guz malzahn is now 0-4 against alabama on the road... the loss dropped the tigers from the rankings... up next for auburn is fifth ranked texas a&m..

Top ranked and undefeated alabama will play l-s-u on december 5th in baton rouge.

That game was originally scheduled for november 14th..the tides game against arkansas which was supposed to be saturday has been rescheduled but no date has been set yet..

Alabama a&m mens basketball open its season with a win today...defeating samford 78 to 76.... jalen johnson led the team with 28 points.... the bulldogs next game is against the ohio state university on december 5th.....