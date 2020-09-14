Sunday sports recap

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

It was another busy weekend of football -- at both the professional and collegiate levels ... luckily we have waay 31's max cohan to fill us in...max?

Lots to discuss tonight with records and streaks all over the board and alabama responsible for many of them.

On saturday night in tuscaloosa -- the crimson tide walloped mississippi state 41 to 0 -- the teams first shutout since 20-18 which also came against the bulldogs.

Putting up 41 points in the win -- the tide now has now put up at least 35 points in 19 consecutive games -- the longest streak in college football history.

So how did they put up those points -- devonta smith was a major factor -- the senior hauled in 11 pass for over 200 yards and was on the receiving end of all four mac jones touchdown passes -- tying him with amari cooper for the school record in receiving touchdowns... it's just a blessing to be in this position, just to be up there with the greats that have came through and set the standard for me."

And keeping up with the historic trend-- our friend tommy ray made it yet another game...saturday's shutout marks 611 consecutive games attended by the huntsville native..

Staying in tuscaloosa -- florence's errol thompson had another big game for the bulldogs -- racking up 11 tackles...his fourth game with at least 10 tackles this season...with a 1 and 4 record halfway through the season .

Thompson says the teams goal is still the same.

You know, come in work hard, compete every day.

Come in each week and prepare every week so it doesn't really change, you know what i mean?

It's five more games so i mean lay it out on the line, lay it out for your brothers , so gotta put it all in on the table now and in the nfl former crimson tide standout tua tagovailoa made his first nfl start today...tua only threw for 93 yards and one touchdown but it was enough for the dolphins as they took down the rams 28 to 17.... and that will do it for sports,