Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has parole blocked again in Calif.

California Gov. Gavin Newson has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten,...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Calls For Increase In Telework As State Builds Big New Offices In Downtown Sacramento [Video]

Governor Calls For Increase In Telework As State Builds Big New Offices In Downtown Sacramento

As billions of dollars in new state buildings go up in Downtown Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom is now asking California state agencies to reduce their "physical footprint" and expand "telework."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:23Published
Governor Gavin Newsom issues new stay at home order [Video]

Governor Gavin Newsom issues new stay at home order

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:55Published
Businesses face new restrictions as Kern County slips back to the purple tier [Video]

Businesses face new restrictions as Kern County slips back to the purple tier

As a way to slow the spread of the virus, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state was pulling an emergency brake. That means that Kern County was slipping back to the purple tier. 23ABC's Bayan..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:21Published