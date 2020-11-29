Watch: BRO rescues 5 passengers stuck at Zojila Pass due to avalanche

Global  
 

Project Beacon of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on November 29 rescued five passengers stuck due to snow and avalanche at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Sonmarg road.

Vehicles were also evacuated and the road was opened for traffic.


