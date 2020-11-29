Watch: BRO rescues 5 passengers stuck at Zojila Pass due to avalanche



Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is planning to make a 'hill city' between Zoji La and Z-Morh tunnels. The union Minister added that the ministry of Road Transport and Highways will meet on December 21 to discuss the project. "My idea is to make the hill city more beautiful than Switzerland. With the cooperation of government of UT Ladakh-Leh and Jammu and Kashmir, we will build it," said Gadkari. He added, "It will boost tourism in the region and attract people both from within India and abroad."



Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on December 17 said there is a 19-km area between Zoji La and Z-Morh in Ladakh is more beautiful than Switzerland's Davos. "We are planning to make a new hill city there with resorts, hotels and conference halls," he added.



BRO rescued five passengers stuck in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Passengers were stuck at Zojila Pass due to avalanche. Portion of the car can be partially seen stuck in the snow. Vehicle was pulled out of snow at Srinagar-Sonmarg road. Vehicles were evacuated and the road was later opened for traffic.