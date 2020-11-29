Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elite runners brave Delhi half-marathon dubbed ‘suicidal’

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Elite runners brave Delhi half-marathon dubbed ‘suicidal’

Elite runners brave Delhi half-marathon dubbed ‘suicidal’

The race was scaled back as the city experiences a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and dangerous air quality.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Rejected conditional invitation but doors for unconditional meeting are open: BKU (Dakaunda) General Secy [Video]

Rejected conditional invitation but doors for unconditional meeting are open: BKU (Dakaunda) General Secy

Farmer leaders held a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border on November 30. General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said that the farmer unions rejected the conditional invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but doors of unconditional meeting are open. He also said that the leaders couldn't have meeting with farmers' organizations from all the states. "We could only have it with 30 organizations from Punjab," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Man who appeared on behalf of JEE Mains 'topper' from Assam arrested from Delhi

 The Assam police on Sunday arrested the most wanted proxy candidate, Pradip Kumar, who had written the JEE Mains exam for Nakshatra Das.
DNA
Watch: Farmers' union in Tiruchirappalli fling paper planes to protest against Centre's farm laws [Video]

Watch: Farmers' union in Tiruchirappalli fling paper planes to protest against Centre's farm laws

Farmers' unions in Tiruchirappalli on November 30 staged protest against new farm laws by flinging paper planes with their demands written on it. Farmers said that they tried to join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest but police stopped them. They also requested Centre to take back new farm laws. Farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Delhi borders against the farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dozens of professional runners take part in Delhi half-marathon despite warnings over pollution [Video]

Dozens of professional runners take part in Delhi half-marathon despite warnings over pollution

Dozens of professional runners took part in the Delhi half-marathon on Sunday (November 29) despite warnings over pollution levels.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published