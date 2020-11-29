Elite runners brave Delhi half-marathon dubbed ‘suicidal’

Farmer leaders held a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border on November 30. General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said that the farmer unions rejected the conditional invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but doors of unconditional meeting are open. He also said that the leaders couldn't have meeting with farmers' organizations from all the states. "We could only have it with 30 organizations from Punjab," he said.
Farmers' unions in Tiruchirappalli on November 30 staged protest against new farm laws by flinging paper planes with their demands written on it. Farmers said that they tried to join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest but police stopped them. They also requested Centre to take back new farm laws. Farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Delhi borders against the farm laws.