'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Lisa Barlow shows off her closet
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:08s - Published
on November 29, 2020
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Lisa Barlow shows off her closet
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow takes Page Six Style into her New York City-ready closet.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
It’s no secret that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow is stunning — but also...
OK! Magazine - Published
3 weeks ago
The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star opens up about her and Seth's split in a new episode of...
AceShowbiz - Published
on November 20, 2020
Meredith Marks quickly struck up friendships with fellow new Real Housewives, Jen Shah and Lisa...
Earn The Necklace - Published
on November 20, 2020
Related videos from verified sources
Lisa Rinna talks Rinna Beauty and her famous lips When it comes to her love of beauty, Lisa Rinna got it from her mama. "My mom was always someone who had her face on, and that meant lipstick," the "Real Housewives of of Beverly Hills" star, 57, told.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 08:08 Published 1 week ago
Breaking down 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' drama This week housewives are getting salty! "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" recently premiered on Bravo and it was juicy. The ladies are bringing the drama on the very first episode with lots of.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 05:59 Published on November 18, 2020
Heather Gay Talks 'RHOSLC' After going through a divorce with her husband of 11 years back in 2015, Heather Gay is navigating the dating world once again in the first season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and tells.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:59 Published on November 18, 2020