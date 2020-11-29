Blood On Her Badge movie - Tequan Richmond, Rayven Ferrell

Blood On Her Badge movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: BLOOD ON HER BADGE tells a true-crime tale of Dee Johnson, a charming and eager young cop.

As Dee settles into her new career, she falls for a captivating younger man.

As life begins to fall into place, Dee begins to make risky decisions that ultimately alter her objectivity.

With no real moral grounding, Dee allows herself to be manipulated by her lover, resulting in tragic repercussions.

Inspired by true-crime events, this gripping film details the journey of an ill-fated romance and stars Rayven Ferrell (The Hate You Give, The Bobby Brown Story) Tequan Richmond (Boomerang, Everybody Hates Chris) Richard Brooks (Law & Order, Being Mary Jane) and Johnell Young (Wu-Tang: An American Saga).

Genre: Crime Director: Kenn Michael Writer: Scott Mullen Stars: Tequan Richmond, Rayven Symone Ferrell, Liz Benoit