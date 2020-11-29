Major Twist: Why Biden Will Be Seen By An Orthopedist

President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle Saturday while playing with Major--one of his two German Shepherd dogs.

CNN reports Biden will be examined by an orthopedist Sunday afternoon 'out of an abundance of caution.'

During the campaign, Biden released his medical history, which showed he was healthy and fit for the presidency.

The former Vice President during the Obama administration celebrated his 78th birthday on November 20.

Biden is set to be the oldest president in US history.