Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday

'One-man army': MP CM Shivraj on battling Covid without any ministers #HTLS2020



Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, featured on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He spoke about his experience in battling Covid-19, at the government as well as individual level. Chouhan said that he was sworn in as the CM after Covid had already gripped the state, and he had to draw up a plan to battle the disease without the aid of any ministers in his Cabinet. The CM said that he tried to set an example by getting hospitalised after testing positive, and also working from his hospital bed. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:12 Published now