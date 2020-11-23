Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC Unveils Return-To-School Plan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:33s - Published
NYC Unveils Return-To-School Plan

NYC Unveils Return-To-School Plan

Mayor de Blasio laid out what will happen starting Dec.

7.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New products - Mondelez extends BelVita range in Australia; Aunt Millie's unveils Live bread sub-brand; UK's Jude's moves into custard category

Our selection of new products this week includes new BelVita products in Australia from Mondelez...
Just-Food - Published

United States: U.S. Department Of Labor Unveils Registration Requirements For Financial Services Firms That Operate As Pooled Plan Providers To A New Generation Of Retirement Plans - Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP

Banks, trust companies, third-party administrators and other financial services firms seeking to act...
Mondaq - Published

Latest In Presidential Transition: Trump Makes Comments, Biden Unveils Cabinet Picks

President Trump pardoned turkeys on Tuesday, making his first public comments since acknowledging...
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: England unveils map of restrictions with 99% of population in two toughest tiers [Video]

Coronavirus: England unveils map of restrictions with 99% of population in two toughest tiers

England will exit its second national lockdown on December 1 and return to a multi-tier system with restrictions imposed depending on the local area's epidemiological situation. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:44Published
Brown unveils COVID-19 'risk level' restrictions to begin when freeze ends [Video]

Brown unveils COVID-19 'risk level' restrictions to begin when freeze ends

Governor Kate Brown scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon to address Oregon's coronavirus response and new health and safety measures set to take effect once the two-week "freeze" ends.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has debuted her sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published