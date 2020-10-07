BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passed away on November 29.

Maheshwari had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month.

The Rajasthan BJP MLA breathed her last at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Maheshwari was a member of 14th LS from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency.

The BJP MLA was shifted to Medanta earlier this month after her health worsened.

She had reportedly contracted Covid during October's municipal corporation polls.

Maheshwari was one of the two poll in-charges of BJP for Kota North Municipal Corporation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on Maheshwari's demise.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over 'the untimely demise'.

Condoling her demise, LS Speaker Om Birla called it a 'personal loss'.