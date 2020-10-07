Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:47s - Published
BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passed away on November 29.

Maheshwari had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month.

The Rajasthan BJP MLA breathed her last at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Maheshwari was a member of 14th LS from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency.

The BJP MLA was shifted to Medanta earlier this month after her health worsened.

She had reportedly contracted Covid during October's municipal corporation polls.

Maheshwari was one of the two poll in-charges of BJP for Kota North Municipal Corporation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on Maheshwari's demise.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over 'the untimely demise'.

Condoling her demise, LS Speaker Om Birla called it a 'personal loss'.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kiran Maheshwari


Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

 PM Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Maheshwari and said she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state.
DNA
Indian Railways plan to serve tea in Kulhad at every stations across country [Video]

Indian Railways plan to serve tea in Kulhad at every stations across country

In an attempt to make India plastic-free, Indian Railways is now planning to serve tea in Kulhad (earthen cups) at every railway stations across the country, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Rajasthan's Alwar on November 29. He said, "There're nearly 400 railway stations serving tea in Kulhad (earthen cups). We're making efforts to implement the same across the country as Railways' contribution in making India plastic-free. It'll also generate employment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'Party won't give ticket to a Muslim': Karnataka BJP minister's controversial statement

 Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. By-elections are to be held for the Belgavi Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka
DNA
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Rajsamand Rajsamand Cit in Rajasthan, India


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Holiday travel and COVID-19 [Video]

Holiday travel and COVID-19

Holiday travel may lead to surge on top of surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:17Published

Covid: PM calls for 'unity' as he agrees to publish data behind new tiers

 Boris Johnson will publish data behind England's new tiers later in a bid to win over Tory rebels.
BBC News

Night curfew, no social gatherings: This state imposes new restrictions to curb COVID cases; know details

 Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, Ganganagar will be under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am.
DNA

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Varanasi all decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit [Video]

Varanasi all decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 30, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been decked up to welcome the PM. He will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the ghats of the city. As the city prepared for the PM's visit, security has also been tightened. During the tour of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will also attend Dev Deepawali, a festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartika month.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Om Birla Om Birla Speaker of the Lok Sabha

It's responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution: OM Birla [Video]

It's responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution: OM Birla

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 26 said BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. He said, "BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. On National Constitution Day we pledge to protect it. It's the responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution and our duty to uplift every class keeping its spirit." On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise [Video]

Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise

Politicos expressed condolences over the demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "We are saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel ji and stand with his family in this hour of grief," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences. Congress' Salman Khurshid also remembered Ahmed Patel. "Ahmed Patel's demise is a big shock for us. He was a strong pillar of the Congress party. He was a skilled party in-charge. In a true sense, he was Congress' crisis manager," said Congress' Anand Sharma. Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published

Medanta

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in [Video]

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM. He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on November 15. On October 1, Patel announced on Twitter that he had contracted coronavirus. Patel is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. PM Modi shared his condolences upon hearing the news of Patel’s death. He tweeted: ‘May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace’. Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter sharing his condolences. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the demise of Patel.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications [Video]

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71. In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am. "With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings. "...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal tweeted. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

PM condoles death of BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari


IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

AAP MLA booked under Epidemic Act after meeting Hathras victim's family [Video]

AAP MLA booked under Epidemic Act after meeting Hathras victim's family

After Hathras police registered a case against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act, as he had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29. MLA in a self-made video claimed that he had only..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published