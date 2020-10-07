BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death

In an attempt to make India plastic-free, Indian Railways is now planning to serve tea in Kulhad (earthen cups) at every railway stations across the country, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Rajasthan's Alwar on November 29. He said, "There're nearly 400 railway stations serving tea in Kulhad (earthen cups). We're making efforts to implement the same across the country as Railways' contribution in making India plastic-free. It'll also generate employment."
The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 30, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been decked up to welcome the PM. He will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the ghats of the city. As the city prepared for the PM's visit, security has also been tightened. During the tour of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will also attend Dev Deepawali, a festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartika month.
On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 26 said BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. He said, "BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. On National Constitution Day we pledge to protect it. It's the responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution and our duty to uplift every class keeping its spirit." On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
Politicos expressed condolences over the demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "We are saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel ji and stand with his family in this hour of grief," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences. Congress' Salman Khurshid also remembered Ahmed Patel. "Ahmed Patel's demise is a big shock for us. He was a strong pillar of the Congress party. He was a skilled party in-charge. In a true sense, he was Congress' crisis manager," said Congress' Anand Sharma. Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM. He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on November 15. On October 1, Patel announced on Twitter that he had contracted coronavirus. Patel is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. PM Modi shared his condolences upon hearing the news of Patel’s death. He tweeted: ‘May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace’. Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter sharing his condolences. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the demise of Patel.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71. In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am. "With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings. "...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal tweeted. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.
