Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plank smashes into car after flying off truck on Chinese highway

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Plank smashes into car after flying off truck on Chinese highway

Plank smashes into car after flying off truck on Chinese highway

A plank smashes into a car after flying off the back of a truck on a highway in eastern China.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elderly Chinese man escapes without serious injuries after being run over by truck [Video]

Elderly Chinese man escapes without serious injuries after being run over by truck

An elderly Chinese man luckily escaped serious injuries after being run over by a truck.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Car flips over and flies off bridge after dramatic collision with truck on Chinese highway [Video]

Car flips over and flies off bridge after dramatic collision with truck on Chinese highway

A car flipped over and flew off a bridge after a dramatic collision with a truck on a highway in southern China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Car smashed into by truck after it attempted to change lane on Chinese highway [Video]

Car smashed into by truck after it attempted to change lane on Chinese highway

A car was smashed into by a truck after it attempted to change lanes on a Chinese highway.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published