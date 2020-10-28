George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system

George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement.
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government's change of heart over free school meals "isn't a U-turn as such". Speaking on Monday he said the government are just doing "what we said we would do" as they announced a new £170 million grant to support local authorities. From next year the government will also expand the holiday activities and food scheme which provides meals for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.
The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier did not say how Brexit negotiationswent after the second day of weekend discussions. When asked if negotiatorshad got any closer to reaching an agreement on fishing rights while leavingfor the night just before 10pm, Mr Barnier simply said: “Poisson.”
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says make-or-break Brexit negotiations continue "even on Sunday".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.
George Eustice MP talks to BBC Breakfast regarding the deaths of four peoplewho were trying to cross the English Channel, and says he does 'not accept'claims that the Government's approach to migrant..
