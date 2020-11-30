Global  
 

Futuristic VTOL High-Speed Business Jet Can Land On Almost Any Surface!

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Futuristic VTOL High-Speed Business Jet Can Land On Almost Any Surface!

Futuristic VTOL High-Speed Business Jet Can Land On Almost Any Surface!

Is this the future of business jets?

South African aircraft manufacturer Pegasus Universal Aerospace has developed Pegasus Vertical Business Jet (VBJ) a lightweight hybrid passenger aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capabilities allowing to land almost anywhere.

Thanks to its cool-air fan technology, it’s even safe to land on grass or on wooden decks.

It's ability to landing on a multitude of surfaces eliminates the need to travel to and from an airport heavily reducing travel time for passengers.

At first glance, the Pegasus VBJ looks like a typical small-size private jet for the more experienced eyes, they may notice a difference - the shape of the wings.

The jet has a traditional propulsion system that allows it to take off and land on conventional runways and fly like a regular airplane but its vertical thrusters integrated into the wings achieve the necessary lift so that it can land and take off vertically.

The Pegasus VBJ has a capacity for a maximum of 7 passengers.


